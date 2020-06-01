SC to deliver order on FR petitions over polls tomorrow

The Supreme Court (SC) is to deliver its order on the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed against the date set for the Parliamentary elections tomorrow.

Submissions related to the case concluded today and the SC announced that an order will be delivered at 3pm tomorrow.

Attorney at Law Charitha Gunaratne, the Center for Policy Alternatives (CPA), journalist Victor Ivan, and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya have filed Fundamental Rights petitions over the date of the election.

The National Elections Commission has set 20 June to hold the Parliamentary election. (Colombo Gazette)