President demands action on corrupt officials in prisons

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has insisted that corrupt and inefficient officers in local prisons be identified and appropriate action be taken against them.

He said that crimes operated by underworld kingpins and the drug mafia from prisons must be put to an end without delay.

“Specific information relating to criminal activities and drug peddling operated from prisons have been received. The general public is appalled by this situation,” the President said.

He also said that the use of mobile phones within prisons should be completely eradicated.

President Rajapaksa made these comments during a discussion with Prison officials held today to review the current status of prisons.

“If Prisons or Police reach a state of collapse, it will adversely affect maintaining law and order in the country,” the President said adding that he always welcomes the right conduct on the part of officials despite their political loyalties.

President Rajapaksa said that existing shortcomings of the Department of Prisons will be removed and the system will be entirely overhauled.

The restructuring process will be implemented through a committee comprising the Secretary Defence, the Army Commander and the Inspector General of Police. The President also advised the relevant officials to conduct all actions including the training of officers and providing incentives under a supervisory team.

Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera, Secretary Defence, Major General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne Secretary to Ministry of Justice, Mrs. S. M. Mohamed, Commanders of Tri-Forces, Acting Inspector General of Police, Commissioner General of Prisons and high ranking officials of the Police and Department of Prisons attended the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)