NEC to propose new date for Parliamentary Election

The National Elections Commission (NEC) is to propose a new date for the Parliamentary Election.

NEC Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said that the NEC has already informed the Supreme Court through its lawyers that the election cannot be held on 20 June.

He said in a special statement today that if there is no legal issue then a new date for the election will be announced.

Deshapriya insisted that the NEC has no intention of delaying holding the election.

He said that all preparatory work for the election is already underway.

However, with the health issue in the country, he said that more time will be needed to make the final preparations to hold the election.

Deshapriya also said that the NEC has already received health related guidelines on steps that need to be taken with regards to the election. (Colombo Gazette)