MillenniumIT ESP launches HealthVision – a Remote Patient Management System

MillenniumIT ESP – one of Sri Lanka’s leading Systems Integrator and Information Systems providers – recently launched HealthVision – a web enabled, mobile responsive remote patient monitoring platform for medical personnel and care givers. This latest solution enables them to connect with their patients from a remote location, record their details regarding health and safety risks through guided questionnaires, capturing of their expressions and symptoms through video and voice facility, medical history, etc and enables continuous communication on a daily basis to ascertain the status of their patients’ health.

“HealthVision is designed as an asynchronous, near real-time platform to solve the challenge of meeting the ever-growing demand for healthcare with the limited capacity of healthcare providers. Digital technologies such as Analytics and AI, coupled with Automation will help further reduce the overall cost per engagement, making access to quality healthcare viable for everyone,” stated Mr. Rahal Jayawardene, Head of Technology Alliance and Innovation, Millennium IT ESP.

Patients can securely access the HealthVision platform through a mobile responsive URL or via its respective mobile app. The HealthVision app which supports both Android and iOS can be signed in via the one-time password (OTP) sent for authentication to their registered mobile number. Each recorded case will be identified with a unique reference code which will be then provided to e-medical personnel so that the respective patients’ medical records can be accessed and assessed for treatment purposes. Medical practitioners can also use these details to provide the required treatment without any lapses and continuously monitor their patients’ progress, thus being able to offer a customised and much needed personal care service. Another unique feature of this system is that it supports multilingual communication in English, Sinhala and Tamil. Therefore, both patients and consultants / care givers can access this platform in the language of their preferred choice.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the entire world, creating a paradigm shift into the way we think, act and respond. The new normal within the post COVID era has also paved way for a plethora of opportunities for ‘smart’ healthcare systems and most importantly for remote or e-health solutions,” stated Mr. Murali Prakash, Director – MillenniumIT ESP and Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer – Ambeon Capital PLC and Ambeon Holding PLC. “With the launch of HealthVision, we are now able to serve communities across the country, giving them access to healthcare services from the comfort of their homes avoiding the unnecessary risk of travel. The all new HealthVision app facilitates remote monitoring. This ensures the reduction of healthcare risks where deterioration in a patient’s health status can be brought to a provider’s attention early enough allowing proactive intervention and personalised care,” stated Mr. Prakash.

Medical personnel can access their patient assessments or inquiries through the application’s Admin Panel. They can communicate with their patients via video, voice or chat facility. HealthVision’s Admin Panel also provides valuable insights to medical personnel in order to assist them in identifying their patients’ current status, their location and provision of appropriate resources when needed to encourage a positive mindset during difficult health and safety patient cases. The inbuilt Machine Learning model incorporated within HealthVision would learn from the initial manual classification and risk ratings conducted by the medical personnel and then based on that data would automatically classify and assign the patient to relevant medical teams, according to their level of risk. Based on all this information, patients can then obtain the needed guidance to follow the medical instructions provided, while their medical consultants can provide accurate and timely consultation services based on real time information.

Overall, HealthVision’s Admin Panel provides medical personnel detailed information on the symptoms of their patients along with video captures of cases for clearer diagnosis, risk rating of each case for prioritising purposes, and customisation ability for questionnaires and workflows to suit their specific requirements.

MillenniumIT ESP is a subsidiary of Ambeon Holdings PLC, a conglomerate reputed for its market dominance in the areas of financial services, manufacturing, real estate, technology and strategic investments. The company is one of Sri Lanka’s leading Information Systems solution providers delivering IT solutions for several industries; including banks and finance companies, telecommunications, apparel and leading conglomerates. Solutions provided by MillenniumIT ESP include Core Infrastructure, Information Security, Business Collaboration, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Business Productivity, Cloud, Networking, Managed Services and Customer Relationship Management (CRM). The company has also built several global partnerships with leading firms including Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Dell, Hitachi, Cisco and Infosys. It has also received numerous excellences, innovation and performance-based awards across various markets for its services around the globe. For more information, visit www.millenniumitesp.com