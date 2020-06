A 50 year- old man has died after being shot at in the Marawa area in Monaragala last night.

The individual, who was seriously injured in the shooting, had succumbed to injuries upon admission to the Monaragala Hospital.

The Police said the victim had been shot due to a personal family dispute.

The Monaragala Police has identified the suspect involved in the shooting and has launched investigations to apprehend him. (Colombo Gazette)