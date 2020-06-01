Mahinda takes over portfolio held by Thondaman

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was today sworn in as the Minister of Community Empowerment & Estate Infrastructure Development.

The position was previously held by Leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC), late Minister Arumugam Thondaman, who passed away last Friday (26) of a heart attack.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa was sworn into his new portfolio before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s new appointment comes in addition to his existing portfolios of Finance, Economic Affairs, Policy Development, Buddha Sasana, Cultural & Religious Affairs, Water Supply & Urban Development, and Housing Facilities. (Colombo Gazette)