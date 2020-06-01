Locusts attack crops in Kurunegala

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A large population of locusts has destroyed multiple crops in Kurunegala.

The Department of Agriculture is engaged in containing the large population of locusts reported in Mawathagama, Kurunegala.

Locusts are a collection of certain species of short-horned grasshoppers in the family Acrididae that have a swarming phase.

Director General to the Department of Agriculture M. W. Weerakoon told the Colombo Gazette that the warm climate in Kurunegala had contributed to a significant increase in the population of locusts.

As the first phase to contain the locusts population, the Department of Agriculture had sprayed chemicals and pesticides, which resulted in containing the situation to a certain extent, Weerakoon said.

The Department, under its second phase, is engaged in educating farmers in the area on the precautionary measures that have to be taken to protect their crops from the insects.

Depending on the results further measures will be taken by the Department of Agriculture to address the situation, he further said.

The Director General to the Department of Agriculture added that the locusts have destroyed almost all crops and plants in the area. (Colombo Gazette)