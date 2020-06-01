Indian Navy ship evacuates 700 Indians stranded in Sri Lanka

An Indian Navy ship, INS Jalashwa, evacuated 700 Indians stranded in Sri Lanka today.

The ship arrived at the Colombo port this morning and left this evening (Monday).

The Sri Lanka Navy said that due to the prevailing situation in the country, Indian Navy officers on the ship did not disembark.

The Indians who boarded the ship were disinfected before their departure.

The evacuation was part of the Vande Bharat Mission of the Indian Government.

INS Jalashwa left for Tamil Nadu from Colombo with the 700 Indians, which also included nine Indian fishermen awaiting return since March 2020. (Colombo Gazette)