Imran Khan says fuel in Pakistan cheaper than Sri Lanka

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said Pakistan now had the cheapest fuel cost comparing other states in South Asia, including Sri Lanka.

In another major reduction, the Pakistan Government brought down the price of petrol by Pakistan Rs 7.06 per liter, kerosene by Pakistan Rs 11.88 and light diesel by Pakistan Rs 9.37, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

After the latest reduction, the prices of the commodities stood at Pakistan Rs 7 4.52, Rs 35.56 and Rs 38.14 per liter respectively.

“We have further reduced petrol, light diesel oil, kerosine oil prices. Now we have the cheapest fuel cost compared to other states in South Asia,” the Pakistan Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

He said India was almost exactly the double while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal were all 50 to 75 percent more expensive than Pakistan. (Colombo Gazette)