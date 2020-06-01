Face mask not required when in private vehicle

By Easwaran Rutnam

A face mask is not required when an individual is driving a private vehicle, the Health Ministry and Police clarified.

Most motorists have been seen wearing face masks when driving in Colombo to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

However, Deputy Director General of Public Health Dr. Paba Palihawadana said that advice has not been issued for the public to wear face masks in their private vehicles.

“We encourage the public to wear masks. But within your private cars not at all. There is no need to. If you are in your car and with your own family there is no need to wear a mask,” she insisted.

Asked if the Police have been properly made aware of the health guidelines with regards to wearing masks and other advice related to the ‘new normal’ Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Ajith Rohana responded in the affirmative.

However, he asserted that the public must wear masks when travelling in hired vehicles like cabs and three-wheel taxis. (Colombo Gazette)