Eleventh death from coronavirus reported in Sri Lanka

The 11th death due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka was reported this morning.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said the deceased was a 45 year- old man who had recently returned from Kuwait.

The deceased had died while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Homagama Hospital, he said.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka stands at 1633, with 821 active cases.

Seventy-four (74) individuals are under observation at various hospitals on suspicion of having contracted the virus.

Among the COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka, 801 have completely recovered and have been discharged from hospital. (Colombo Gazette)