Australian cows to be imported to Sri Lanka for inbreeding

The Government today said that Australian cows will be imported to Sri Lanka for inbreeding.

The Chairman of the National Livestock Development Board (NLDB) Manjula Amith Magammana said that misleading information had been circulated over the decision to import 2500 milch cows from Australia.

He said that the cows are being imported to be used for inbreeding at the Rideegama and Nikaweratiya farms and will not be distributed to local farmers.

Manjula Amith said that importing the cows will help the dairy industry.

He also insisted that the importation is not as a continuation of a project initiated by the former Government.

Manjula Amith said that the importation of the cows will not be immediate as the required facilities will first need to be established.

Cabinet had last week approved a proposal to import 2500 dairy cattle from Australia.

Sri Lanka is looking at cutting down on milk powder imports and boosting local production of milk. (Colombo Gazette)