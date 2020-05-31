STF arrests suspect linked to Moratuwa shooting

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a suspect linked to the shooting incident at Moratuwa.

The Police said that the suspect was arrested in Panadura and handed over to the Mount Lavinia Police.

The Police said that the suspect was involved in another crime and was out on bail.

Gunmen had opened fire from inside a car at a restaurant in Soysapura, Moratuwa, damaging the glass at the entrance, on the 29th and had fled the area.

A Sergeant and two Constables have been interdicted over the attack.

The three Police officers who were on duty at a roadblock setup close to the restaurant at the time of the attack have been interdicted. (Colombo Gazette)