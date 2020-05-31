Returnees from Maldives, Qatar among latest COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans who returned from the Maldives and Qatar are among the latest COVID-19 patients detected in Sri Lanka, the Government information department said today.

The Government said that 62 patients were detected with the virus yesterday (Saturday).

Of the 62 patients 25 are from the Sri Lanka Navy and 37 Sri Lankan returnees.

The returnees included three from the Maldives while the rest were from Qatar and Kuwait.

As of this morning (Sunday) a total of 1620 people have been detected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Of the 1620 there are 829 active coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka while another 781 have recovered and have been discharged from hospital. (Colombo Gazette)