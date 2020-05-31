PUCSL to accept complaints online related to fuel and electricity

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), the electricity sector regulator and the shadow regulator of the lubricant industry today announced that it is set to resolve electricity consumer complaints and address stakeholder issues online and requested the public and stakeholders to use the online platforms to be connected to the Commission.

Consumers can be connected to PUCSL by;

Calling PUCSL and submitting complaints and inquiries via 0112392607 or 0112392608 during weekdays (Monday to Friday) from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Forwarding the complaint or inquiry to 0770126253 on WhatsApp, Viber and IMO

Visiting the official website of PUCSL – pucsl.gov.lk and making the inquiry or complaint

Emailing- [email protected] or

Messaging via Facebook – facebook.com/pucsl

Stakeholders of the electricity and lubricant market are advised to call 0770126250 to inquire about the services and regulations related to the industries.

All information requests also can be submitted to PUCSL through the email address of [email protected] or through a messages to www.facebook.com/pucsl and by calling 0764271030.

PUCSL request the public and stakeholders to make and advanced appointment by calling 0112392607 or 0112392608 if any consumer or a stakeholder wishes to come to the office premises of PUCSL to obtain services. The appointments also can be made by sending requests to [email protected] or www.facebook.com/pucsl. The Division that will process the request will contact the stakeholder shortly and make an appointment or will contact him/her and solve the issues online. (Colombo Gazette)