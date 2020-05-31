Jeevan Thondaman declares he will continue father’s dream

Jeevan Thondaman, son of late Minister Arumugam Thondaman, today declared he will continue his father’s dream.

Speaking at the funeral of his father in Norwood today, Jeevan Thondaman said that he intends on ensuring all the work carried out by his father continues.

He thanked the up-country Tamils for the support they had given his father and assured that all is not lost.

Jeevan Thondaman assured the up-country Tamils that the sun will rise and a new day will dawn.

Thondaman expressed regret over the inability to ensure a bigger event to bid farewell to his father as a result of the coronavirus.

However, he said that once the coronavirus crisis ends a bigger event will be held to commemorate his father. (Colombo Gazette)