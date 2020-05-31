Embassy in Jordan collecting details of Sri Lankans seeking to return

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jordan is collecting and compiling data on Sri Lankans who wish to be repatriated to Sri Lanka.

The Embassy said that it continues to closely monitor the situation on the spread of COVID- 19 in Jordan and is taking all requisite measures to ensure the welfare of Sri Lankans in Jordan.

The Embassy continues to distribute dry rations to needy Sri Lankan families who have been impacted by the COVID- 19 crisis in Jordan and have not been able to return to their jobs.

Upto now Dry ration packs have been distributed among 576 Sri Lankan families in Jordan through financial assistance received from the Government of Sri Lanka and the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE).

The Embassy said that it is also grateful to the International Organization for Migration (IoM), Tamkeen and Caritas for their generosity in rendering timely delivery of additional dry ration packs to Sri Lankans in dire need.

The Embassy has also through its discussions with Apparel factories in Jordan, namely, EAM Maliban Textiles and United Creations factory in Ad Dulayl, Prestige Factory and MAS Kreeda in Sahab managed to assist 46 Sri Lankans in securing new jobs in these factories when the factories they were working in closed down due to the economic impact of the pandemic. The Embassy is grateful and appreciative of the support it has received from the above factories which readily came forward to assist these unemployed Sri Lankans in absorbing them into their cadres to ensure livelihoods were not lost.

The Embassy has also been communicating regularly with the Sri Lankans in the detention centres to enquire into their welfare. Currently no Sri Lankan in Jordan has contracted Covid 19 while one Sri Lankan who had previously contracted Covid 19 in late March 2020 has been discharged after a full recovery. The Embassy is grateful for the dedication of the Jordanian doctors and health workers in the Prince Hamza Hospital who had taken excellent care of the Sri Lankan patient.

The Embassy continues to support the Sri Lankan migrant community in Jordan and Embassy officials have visited factories in Ad Dulayl which are permanently closing down and factories in the Governorate of Karak to resolve outstanding matters among which concern the payment of overdue salaries to the Sri Lankan workers while conducting meetings with the relevant Labour departments in the Dulayl Governorate to settle matters. A 24/7 dedicated emergency hotline is operational for anyone who seeks assistance or for any labour related enquiry. (Colombo Gazette)