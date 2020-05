Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) leader Arumugam Thondaman bid farewell today.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was among the dignitaries who attended the funeral in Norwood.

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) leader Rauff Hakeem and United National Party (UNP) member Navin Dissanayake (on behalf of the UNP) were among those who spoke at the funeral.

Thondaman passed away last week after suffering from a heart attack. (Colombo Gazette)