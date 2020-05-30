Sri Lankans return on special flight from Australia

A group of Sri Lankans returned on a special flight from Melbourne, Australia today.

SriLankan Airlines said that a special flight arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport today with over 280 passengers.

Most of the passengers were Sri Lankans who had sought to return to Colombo.

All those who returned were to be sent to quarantine centers.

Over 38,983 Overseas Sri Lankans (OSLs) in 143 countries had sought to return home, based on information gathered mainly through the ‘Contact Sri Lanka’ Web Portal of the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

This comprises 3,078 students, 4,040 short term visa holders, 27,854 Migrant workers, 3527 dependents and 484 duel citizens and others. (Colombo Gazette)