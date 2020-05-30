Soldier who had close contact with Kuwait returnees contracts virus

A soldier who had close contact with the Sri Lankan returnees from Kuwait has contracted the coronavirus.

The Government Information Department quoted the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe as saying that the soldier was attached to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The soldier had assisted the returnees from overseas at the airport, especially Sri Lankans who returned from Kuwait.

Most of the Sri Lankans who returned from Kuwait had contracted the virus. (Colombo Gazette)