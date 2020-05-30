Shooting in Mirissa injures one person

A 28 year-old man has been injured after being shot by two men on a motorcycle in the Mirissa area in Weligama today.

The injured man, who has been identified as a resident of Mirissa, has been admitted to the Matara Hospital.

The rider of the motorcycle, who was apprehended by the area residents, has been handed over to the Matara Police.

The suspect, who is a 25 year-old resident of Midigama, has been admitted to the Matara Hospital under Police protection.

The Weligama Police has launched investigations to apprehend the other suspect involved in the shooting, who is said to have fled the area.

The Police said the cause for the shooting has not been ascertained as yet. (Colombo Gazette)