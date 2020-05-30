Returnee from Russia among latest coronavirus patients

A Sri Lankan returnee from Russia is among the latest coronavirus patients detected in the country, the Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry said that 28 new patients were detected with the virus yesterday (Friday).

Among them were 11 Sri Lankans who returned from overseas and 17 Navy officers.

The returnees included one from Russia, 8 from Qatar and two from Kuwait.

A total of 1558 people have been detected with the virus in Sri Lanka so far.

Of them 794 are active cases and 754 have recovered and have been discharged from hospital. Sri Lanka has so far recorded 10 death from the virus. (Colombo Gazette)