Government questions real motives of opposition to block polls

The Government today questioned the real motives of the opposition to block the Parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that while the opposition should be attempting to topple the Government by demanding an election, the current opposition is attempting to delay the polls.

“The public know the real reason why the opposition is against the election,” he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking to reporters following a visit to Kandy today.

Rajapaksa said that the National Elections Commission will decide on the date of the election once the issue is resolved in court.

The National Elections Commission had fixed 20 June as the date for the Parliamentary election but the opposition and civil society challenged it in court saying the environment is not suitable to hold an election.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister paid homage to the Temple of Tooth Relic in Kandy today.

He also received the blessings and gave his regards to the Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Maha Vihara, the Most Venerable Thibbatuwave Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thera, whose 76th birthday was held today. He also visited and received blessings from the Anunayaka of the Malwathu Chapter Ven. Dimbulkumbure Sri Wimaladharma Thera and called upon the Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Mahanayake Thero of the Asgiriya Chapter who led a Seth Pirith chant, as a blessing for the 50th commemoration of Rajapaksa’s political career. (Colombo Gazette)