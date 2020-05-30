GMOA warns of second wave as crowds gather for Thonda’s funeral

The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) has warned of a second wave of the coronavirus as crowds violated a quarantine curfew today and gathered in parts of Kotagala to pay their respects to former Minister Arumugam Thondaman.

The GMOA said that they have been alerted by their regional officers of the threat large crowds gathering at the funeral could pose to the entire country.

Large crowds gathered despite a curfew being imposed today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) in the Nuwara Eliya administrative district.

The final rites of late Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) leader Arumugam Thondaman will be conducted in Norwood tomorrow.

The GMOA said that right now there are only two active coronavirus clusters, the Navy and Sri Lankan returnees.

However, the GMOA warned that if the situation is not kept under control it could result in the second wave.

The GMOA noted that strict guidelines for the “new normal” have been introduced by the Health Ministry.

However, it said that failure to follow the guidelines, including at funerals of top Ministers, could pose a threat. (Colombo Gazette)