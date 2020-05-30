Cops interdicted over attack on Moratuwa restaurant

A Sergeant and two Constables have been interdicted over an attack on a restaurant in Soysapura, Moratuwa, the Police said.

They said unknown gunmen had reportedly opened fire from inside a car at the restaurant, damaging the glass at the entrance, on 29th early morning and had fled the area.

The three Police officers who were on duty at a roadblock setup close to the restaurant at the time of the attack have been interdicted.

The Police said no suspects have been arrested in connection to the attack as yet, while investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)