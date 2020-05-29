UNP Working Committee endorses suspension of 99 members

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Working Committee of the United National Party (UNP) has endorsed the suspension of 99 of members.

The decision was reached when the Working Committee convened at the UNP Headquarters with UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe at Sirikotha today.

The UNP had decided to suspend the party membership of members who had sought nominations from other political parties, including the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

UNP General-Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam had sent letters to the rebels seeking an explanation from them.

Kariyawasam had said that any member who wishes to have his or her name included in the nomination list as a candidate of another political party is mandated in terms of Article 3.4(c) of the UNP Party Constitution, to obtain prior approval from the Working Committee of the UNP.

However, he said the Members in question have not complied with Article 3.4(c) of the Constitution, and have not obtained the prior approval of the Working Committee.

“The said conduct of the Members have compelled the Leader of the UNP to act in terms of Article 3.4(h) of the Party Constitution in order to protect and safeguard the best interest of the Party.” Kariyawasam said.

He said that several candidates have now expressed their regret for having taken the course of action to contest from other political parties.

However, acting in line with Article 3.4(h) of the Party Constitution, letters have been sent out to all Members who had placed their names on the nomination lists of other political parties calling for their explanations.

He said that any explanation which will be forthcoming from the Members will be placed before the Working Committee of the UNP at its meeting today for appropriate action. (Colombo Gazette)