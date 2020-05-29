Third set of triplets born at Kalmunai hospital in two months

By Farook Sihan in Ampara

A woman has given birth to triplets at the Ashraff Memorial Hospital in Kalmunai.

This is the third set of triplets born at the Kalmunai hospital in two months.

The mother is a resident of Pottuvil and had been admitted to hospital with birth pains on 18 May.

The three babies, two girls and a boy, and the mother are in good health.

Just last week another woman gave birth to triplets at the same hospital.

The triplets are all males.

Last month another woman also gave birth to triplets at the hospital. (Colombo Gazette)