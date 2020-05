A batch of Sri Lankans who were stranded in England arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this afternoon.

The stranded Sri Lankans were repatriated from London, England via special SriLankan Airlines flight UL 504 which landed at 12.25 p.m.

The group consisting of 221 Sri Lankans have been disinfected and transported to quarantine centers. (Colombo Gazette)