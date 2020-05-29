Sri Lankans in Belarus brought back

A group of Sri Lankans, who were stranded overseas due to the COVID-19 breakout, arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake early this morning.

The group of 274 Sri Lankans were repatriated from the Republic of Belarus via special SriLankan Airlines flight UL1206.

Upon their arrival, the group was disinfected and transported to quarantine centers.

The repatriation of these Sri Lankans was carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Relations based on a request by them and their families. (Colombo Gazette)