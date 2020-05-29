A SriLankan Airlines flight from London arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport today with Chinese nationals on transit.

It was earlier reported that a batch of 221 Sri Lankans who were stranded in England had arrived in the SriLankan Airlines flight.

However, SriLankan Airlines informed that the special SriLankan Airlines flight UL 504 was repatriating Chinese nationals to China and was transiting in Colombo.

The group of Chinese nationals were repatriated via another special SriLankan Airlines flight UL 866 which was scheduled for departure at 2.15 p.m, it added. (Colombo Gazette)