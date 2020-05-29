RW insists will not form National Government

Leader of the United National Party, Ranil Wickremesinghe, today insisted that his party has no intention of forming a National Government.

However, he said the UNP would support national efforts in the face of the growing medical crisis.

Wickremesinghe expressed these views while addressing the UNP Working Committee today (29) at the party headquarters.

Speaking to the committee Wickremesinghe explained that following the defeat of Sajith Premadasa at the 2019 Presidential Election, the UNP Parliamentary Group took the decision that the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Ministers would leave the government and enter into Opposition.

He went on to state that the UNP had not held discussions with the government regarding the formation of a National Government and would not consider such a move.

“The party took the decision to regain the confidence of the public, and regain the public mandate at the upcoming General Election. We have not had discussions to form a National Government, and will not enter a National Government.”

Explaining that the UNP’s foremost responsibility was safeguarding the country, Wickremesinghe said that the party would support the national efforts in the face of the growing medical crisis.

He further added that the UNP would discuss with the other political parties and the Election Commissioner as to when the upcoming elections could be held. A final decision on the date of the election would allow the Government to focus their efforts on defeating the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. (Colombo Gazette)