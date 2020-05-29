Mövenpick Hotel Colombo re-opens restaurants to serve guests

Mövenpick Hotel Colombo reopened the Lobby Lounge, Robata Grill, Mansion and the famous Vistas Rooftop Bar today, Friday, the 29th of May 2020.

Operating with strict guidelines and safety protocols aligned with the Government and World Health Organisation, the restaurants are now open for reservations. The hotel’s main focus is to ensure the safety of both guests and colleagues during this time.

The Robata Grill, offering seven different flavours of Asia is the ideal location to dine with friends and family. The private dinning rooms and semi private booths provide the necessary social distancing measures while guests can enjoy a meal and celebrate the variety the Robata Grill has to offer and will be open for both lunch and dinner from 12.00 noon – 3.00 pm and 6.30 pm – 8.30 pm respectively.

The Vistas Rooftop Bar and Lounge will be open from 11.00 am – 9.00 pm daily and guests can also enjoy their Happy Hour (and a half) from 6.30 – 8.00 pm with a “buy-1-get-1-free” on selected beverages. Twenty-four stories high, the Vistas Rooftop bar is spacious with breathtaking panoramic views of the ocean and city. A welcoming change as you enjoy the city lights and beautiful sunset. Limited seating will be available.

The Lobby Lounge will continue baking the best cakes, desserts and savouries in town for both dine-in and takeaway orders, while the hidden gem, Mansion will offer guests the privacy they need for a quiet catch up with friends and loved ones. Matterhorn, the hotel’s unique meeting room now offers a special rate of Rs. 30,000 for up to 10 guests, inclusive of food for small meetings and get-togethers.

That’s not all. Here, in the heart of Colombo, amidst the bustling crowds, the perfect setting can still be found to celebrate an intimate wedding in the company of your nearest and dearest. No one does it better than the Mövenpick Hotel Colombo with its intimate, unique and charming spaces. With lovely views, natural daylight and floor to ceiling windows, the team at Mövenpick will assist you in creating your very own story to complement a spectacular private celebration in five-star elegance. An entire floor is dedicated to weddings, giving you the privacy required for a close-knit ceremony. For an out-door wedding, the stunning Vistas Rooftop is also available with an exciting blend of outstanding food and unrivalled service. Confirm your wedding date with the hotel before the end of July and receive a 20% discount on all weddings held in 2021.

The hotel will also launch a special rooms offer from the 1st of June, valid for all. Book your stay until the end of August for a special rate of Rs. 10,000 nett per night on double occupancy, inclusive of a delightful breakfast in bed. The rooms are spacious and modern and is the perfect staycation. Staying with kids? Then an upgrade is available for an additional Rs. 5,000 for two children aged 12 and below, also inclusive of breakfast. With post-card worthy views and giant windows overlooking the city’s futuristic skyline, you can book your stay today by contacting the reservations team on 7450 450 or via email ; [email protected]