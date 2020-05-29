More Navy officers and returnees contract virus

More Navy personnel and foreign returnees were among the 61 patients who were detected with COVID-19 in Sri Lanka yesterday.

The Ministry of Health said among the patients 35 were foreign returnees and 26 were Navy personnel.

The latest detection raises the number of coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka to 1530, with 775 active cases.

The Ministry said 68 individuals are under observation in various hospitals on suspicion of having contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, 745 patients have completely recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

The Ministry of Health said ten deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 so far in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)