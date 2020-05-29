Injured rare black leopard dies

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A rare black leopard that was injured after being trapped in a snare in Nallathanniya, Hatton has died this morning.

The leopard sustained an injury to its neck just above its right leg after getting trapped in a snare that was placed in the Lakshapana Estate in Nallathanniya on Tuesday (26).

The animal was later rescued by officials of the Department of Wildlife Conservation in Nallathanniya and was transported to the Udawalawa Animal Hospital for treatment.

Chief Veterinarian at the Udawalawa Animal Hospital Dr. Malaka Abeyratne treated the animal and at the time said the leopard was not in a critical situation.

However, when contacted by the Colombo Gazette today, Dr. Abeyratne said the rare black leopard had died this morning while receiving treatment at the Udawalawa Animal Hospital.

The animal had died around 10.30 this morning due to complications faced due to the injury sustained to its neck.

The body of the rare black leopard is to be moved to the Peradeniya University for a post mortem examination, he added.

Meanwhile, an official from the Wildlife Conservation Department in Nallathaniya said upon inquiring, that a suspect who was arrested on suspicion of setting the snare and was produced in Court on Wednesday (27) has been released on a cash bail. (Colombo Gazette)