Group from Seychelles sent to quarantine center

By Indika Sri Aravinda

A group who had arrived from Seychelles have been sent to a quarantine center, the Ministry of Health said.

Director-General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe said that the foreigners had been informed, before they arrived in Sri Lanka, that they will be required to be sent to a quarantine center as is the normal process currently followed in Sri Lanka with reagards to arrivals.

He said that the Seychelles nationals had arrived in Sri Lanka for medical attention but have been directed to a quarantine center before they are admitted to any hospital.

A group of 35 citizens of Seychelles, 24 of whom require urgent medical care, of which 11 critical patients are being accompanied by their relatives, arrived in Sri Lanka for coronary angiography and angioplasty, tetralogy fallout corrective surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, retinal detachment repair and many other high end surgery and interventions.

The group arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday, 23rd May, on a special Air Seychelles flight. The turnaround flight took back 14 Seychelles nationals who found themselves stranded in Sri Lanka due to the current situation. (Colombo Gazette)