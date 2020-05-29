Curfew declared in Nuwara Eliya ahead of Thondaman’s funeral

A curfew has been declared in Nuwara Eliya ahead of the funeral of Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) leader Arumugam Thondaman.

Police Headquarters said that a quarantine curfew has been declared in the Nuwara Eliya administrative district from 12 midnight tonight (29th) to 12 midnight on Sunday 31st May.

The Police said that only essential services will be permitted to operate during the curfew.

Large crowds gathered as Thondaman’s remains were driven to his hometown in Ramboda from Gampola.

Concerns were raised over the presence of large crowds of people along the streets in Ramboda where social distancing was ignored.

His remains will be taken to Kotagala via Nanu Oya and Nuwara Eliya tomorrow (Saturday).

Thondaman’s remains will be taken to Norwood via Hatton on Sunday 31st May for the final rites to be performed. (Colombo Gazette)

Pictures courtesy Virakesari