Case on polls postponed to Monday

The Supreme Court today postponed further consideration of the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed challenging the Parliamentary election date, until Monday (June 1).

The case, which was taken up for hearing for the 9th day today, will once again be taken up for consideration at 10.00 a.m. on Monday.

The National Election Commission announced that the Parliamentary polls will be held on 20 June, after it was postponed from its original date of 25 April due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka.

Attorney at Law Charitha Gunaratne, the Center for Policy Alternatives (CPA), journalist Victor Ivan, and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya then filed Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions challenging the date of the election.

The FR petitions were taken up for consideration by the Supreme Court from 18 May. (Colombo Gazette)