Sri Lankans in Seychelles to be brought back

The Government is engaged in arrangements to facilitate the return of Sri Lankans residing and working in Seychelles.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Seychelles said the arrangements are being made considering the many Sri Lankans residing and working in Seychelles who have registered their interest in returning to Sri Lanka.

The repatriation will be carried out in compliance with the existing regulations and availability of quarantine facilities in the country.

The Sri Lanka High Commission in Seychelles further said it has been continuously liaising with the Sri Lankan community members and has taken the initiative to appoint a Joint Committee under the leadership of the Mission which includes the Sri Lankan Association, Seychelles Buddhist Association, and the Lakstar Cricket Club, to render support to Sri Lankans who are in need of assistance.

The Mission has also distributed food supplies to the community upon their request and has established a 24-hour hotline through which Sri Lankans can constantly reach the Mission.

The Mission has continuously maintained communication with the many Sri Lankans who have registered at the Mission conveying their interest in returning to Sri Lanka having already purchased air tickets, due to loss of employment, termination of employment contracts and the need for urgent medical treatment. Many are presently scattered among the five islands in Seychelles.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Seychelles added that there has been only one active case of COVID-19 as of 11 May in the Seychelles and the country has not recorded any COVID-19 cases since the 11th positive case was detected on 6 April. (Colombo Gazette)