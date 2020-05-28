Seylan Bank supports the Nation through construction of an ICU ward at the Colombo East Base Hospital

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, has extended its support towards constructing a fully equipped Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Colombo East Base Hospital – a major service provider in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The new ICU serves to enhance the Hospital’s capacity to secure the health and well-being of those affected by the pandemic.

An event was held among the presence of officials from Seylan Bank, Sri Lanka Army and the Ministry of Health, to commemorate the laying of the foundation stone which marks the commencement of the construction of the ICU ward.

The hospital was transformed to act as a dedicated facility for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, as per the Government’s direction. Having identified the hospital’s requirements with regards to an ICU for treating serious cases of COVID-19, the Bank stepped up to provide support.

Seylan Bank staff members generously contributed a day’s salary, which was equally matched by the bank, resulting in a substantial collection of funds that are being directed towards supporting the community through several initiatives.