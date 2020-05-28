Record 150 patients detected with virus

A total of 150 new COVID-19 patients were reported yesterday (27), the highest number of confirmed patients detected per day so far in Sri Lanka.

Acting Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said the latest detection raises the number of Coronavirus patients to 1469.

Out of the newly detected patients, 92 were returnees from Kuwait and 5 from Chennai, India.

The remaining 53 patients were identified as Navy personnel, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said among the confirmed patients 727 have been reported as active cases.

Close to 75 individuals are under observation in various hospitals on suspicion of having contracted the virus.

The Ministry further said 732 patients have recovered so far and have been discharged from hospital.

A total of 10 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Sri Lanka so far. (Colombo Gazette)