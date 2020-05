The High Commissioner Of Pakistan, Major General (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak undertook his first visit to the North and East in Sri Lanka since taking over duties.

While in Jaffna he visited St. Patrick’s College Jaffna and gifted sports items and school kits for students.

College Principal, Rev. Fr. A.P. Thirumahan thanked the Government and people of Pakistan for the kind gesture. (Colombo Gazette)