NIVEA Sri Lanka expands market presence online through partnership with multiple e-commerce platforms

NIVEA, the world’s No. 1 skin care brand,today announced that it has partnered with multiple e-commerce platforms making its wide portfolio of personal care brands now easily available to consumers with a simple click / at the touch of their fingertips. Launched across some of the leading e-commerce platforms including Cargills, DailyNEEDS, Daraz, Freshbox, GLOWMARK, Healthguard, Herbal, Infinite, Kapruka, Keels, Lassana,LuxeColombo, Store2Door, Takas and UberEats, NIVEA now offersa safe channel for consumers to place orders for their skincare essentials online while ensuring contactless delivery.

As a responsible skincare brand, through these partnerships, the brand aims to cater to the growing needs of consumers by providing ease of availability and accessibility of skincare products including Shower Gels, Roll-ons& Face washes among others. Since e-commerce is likely to become the mainstream across businesses as we move forward, Nivea is opening up new distribution channels to extend theircustomer reach while also seeking to attract new customers.

This service is available for consumers across the countryand also offersmultiple convenient and easy payment options. This initiative aims to give consumers an uninterrupted access to a growing family of Nivea products lovedby people across the country, all of whom place their trust on the brand’s ability to care and protect effectively for any type of skin.

Speaking on the initiative,Sudhanshu Krishna,Associate Director – International Business,NIVEA said, “Our consumers are at the heart of everything we do. We are now re-shaping our delivery models for the sake of the consumers as it provides greater convenience. Bringing in e-commerce to complement our distribution network by partnering with various e-commerce partners takes our brands closer to our consumers. Sri Lankan consumers can now get their preferred NIVEA personal care products delivered right to their doorstep with a simple click. We would like to thank all our delivery partners who have come on board with us in this effort.”

Mrs. ThashmaHaththotuwegama, FMCG – Vertical Head,Daraz LK added,“Nivea has been an incredible value addition to our consumers and our platform. This collaboration will amp up our partnership with social influencers by being a key part of showcasing the Daraz range and its sophistication with esteemed global brands like Nivea. We are proud to be partners, and will keep ensuring Nivea’s authenticity and effectiveness as a brand that is experienced by more people every day.”

Shoppers can now find their favourite skincare products conveniently on the websites and mobile applications of Cargills, DailyNEEDS, Daraz, Freshbox, GLOWMARK, Healthguard, Herbal, Infinite, Kapruka, Keels, Lassana,LuxeColombo, Store2Door, Takas and UberEats.

About Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf AG is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality skincare products and has over 135 years of experience in this market segment. The Hamburg-based company has approximately 20,000 employees worldwide and is listed on the DAX, the German benchmark equities index. Beiersdorf generated sales of more than 7.2 billion euros in fiscal year 2018. The Beiersdorf product portfolio is characterized by strong, globally leading skincare and personal care brands such as NIVEA – the world’s number one skincare brand* – Eucerin, Hansaplast, and La Prairie. They impress millions of people around the world every day with their innovative and high-quality products. The extensive portfolio is complemented by other renowned brands like Labello, Aquaphor, Florena, 8X4, Hidrofugal, atrix, Maestro, and Coppertone. Beiersdorf’s wholly owned affiliate tesa SE, another globally leading manufacturer in its field, supplies self-adhesive products and system solutions to industry, craft businesses, and consumers.