Navy officer detected with virus in Gaffoor Building

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A Navy officer infected with COVID-19 has been detected in the Gaffoor Building in Fort today.

Navy Spokesman Lt Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara told the Colombo Gazette that the officer has been placed in isolation following the detection.

The primary contacts of the infected officer have also been identified and have been placed in isolation.

Lt Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara further clarified that the Gaffoor Building in Fort was isolated prior to the detection of the infected officer today.

Navy personnel were engaged in renovation work on the building prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the building was later isolated by the Navy to manage certain COVID-19 related operations after the outbreak in Sri Lanka.

Navy officers who were engaged in COVID-19 duties, such as ambulance drivers, frontline medical duties and distribution of food and essential items to red zone areas, were isolated in the building, he explained.

Lt Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara said one such officer who was based at the building, was detected with the virus today and was placed in isolation.

PCR or COVID-19 tests have been conducted on the infected officer and his primary contacts, while the reports are expected by tonight, the Navy Spokesman added. (Colombo Gazette)