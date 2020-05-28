Islandwide curfew declared on Sunday

An islandwide Police curfew will be imposed on 31 May (Sunday), the President’s Media Division (PMD) announced.

The PMD said the curfew will be imposed in all districts from 10.00 p.m to 4.00 a.m from 1-3 June.

An islandwide curfew will once again be enforced on 4 (Thursday) and 5 (Friday) June.

The curfew will thereafter be imposed in all districts from 10.00 p.m to 4.00 a.m. from 6 June until further notice.

The PMD added that movements between all districts, except Colombo and Gampaha, will be permitted.

The Police curfew is being enforced as part of measures to curtail the COVID-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)