Flood alert issued as water levels rise

The water levels of the Kalu and Nilwala Rivers are on the rise due to heavy showers experienced overnight, the Department of Irrigation said.

The Department said minor floods have been reported in the Millakanda area due to the water levels of the Kalu River rising.

Meanwhile, a flood alert has been issued to the Panadugama area due to the water levels of the Nilwala River rising.

The Department of irrigation added that the water levels of the remaining rivers are receding.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said the landslide warning issued to 7 districts yesterday has been further extended till this evening.

Deputy Director of the DMC Pradeep Kodipilli said the landslide warning has been extended to the Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kandy, Nuwara- eliya, Galle, Kalutara and Matara districts.

Kodipilli further said the Department of Meteorology has forecasted that the South-west monsoon condition is gradually establishing over the country.

The prevailing showery condition in the Southwestern part of the island is expected to enhance further.

As a result, showers or thunder showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces.

The Department of Meteorology said heavy rainfalls above 150 mm can be expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

Showers or thunder showers may occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts after 02.00 p.m today. (Colombo Gazette)