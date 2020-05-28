Boxing & MMA to return to Las Vegas

Boxing and mixed martial arts events will return to Las Vegas from this weekend after the Nevada state authorities lifted a combat sports ban.

All events will take place behind closed doors as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The first MMA event is Saturday’s UFC card at the Apex, headlined by Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns’ welterweight match.

The first boxing event is expected to be a Top Rank promotion on 9 June.

Combat sports had been suspended in the state since 14 March.

UFC has already returned to action after an enforced hiatus with three behind-closed-doors events in Jacksonville, Florida.

All fights will feature protocols to limit the risk of coronavirus spreading.

In the United Kingdom, proposed measures before a planned July return to action have included trainers in fighters’ corner wearing protective masks and no ring announcers. (BBC Sports)