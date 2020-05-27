UNP to suspend membership of rebels

The United National Party (UNP) is to suspend the party membership of members who have sought nominations from other political parties.

UNP General-Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has sent letters to the rebels seeking an explanation from them.

Kariyawasam said that any member who wishes to have his or her name included in the nomination list as a candidate of another political party is mandated in terms of Article 3.4(c) of the UNP Party Constitution, to obtain prior approval from the Working Committee of the UNP.

However, he says the Members in question have not complied with Article 3.4(c) of the Constitution, and have not obtained the prior approval of the Working Committee.

“The said conduct of the Members have compelled the Leader of the UNP to act in terms of Article 3.4(h) of the Party Constitution in order to protect and safeguard the best interest of the Party.” Kariyawasam said.

He said that several candidates have now expressed their regret for having taken the course of action to contest from other political parties.

However, acting in line with Article 3.4(h) of the Party Constitution, letters have been sent out to all Members who had placed their names on the nomination lists of other political parties calling for their explanations.

He said that any explanation which will be forthcoming from the Members will be placed before the Working Committee of the UNP at its next meeting for appropriate action. (Colombo Gazette)