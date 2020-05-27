Thumbs-up to PickMe from CMC

PickMe has been given the all-clear by the authorities to continue food delivery. The CMC conducted PCR tests through random sampling in the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) area for individuals and three-wheeler drivers who deliver cooked food. The drivers of PickMe as well as staff were tested and given the thumbs up to operate as all test reports were negative.

In the recent past, PickMe has been doing its own daily temperature checks for drivers and delivery personnel. They have even made it possible for patrons to see for themselves, the health conditions of drivers and riders they hail. The mobility solutions company has added a special feature to all vehicles connected to their app, to ensure that body temperature readings of drivers and riders are visible to PickMe passengers, suppliers of goods, and end customers.

PickMe ensures that riders and drivers making deliveries follow regulations as per directives given by the police. They wear fully covered shoes and clean clothes, besides the regulation gloves and disposable face masks. PickMe has also made hand sanitizers and disinfectants available to them for regular use.