Thondaman’s final rites on 31st May

The final rites of late Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) leader Arumugam Thondaman will be conducted in Norwood on 31st May, the CWC announced today.

The CWC said that his remains will be taken to the Savumiamoorthy Thondaman public grounds in Norwood to be cremated at 4pm on 31st May.

His remains are currently at his residence in Battaramulla and will be taken to the Parliament premises tomorrow (Thursday) where former Parliament members with pay their respects to him and then to the CWC headquarters in Colombo.

On Friday his remains will be taken to Gampola and Ramboda for the public to pay their last respects.

On Saturday his remains will be taken to Kotagala via Nanu Oya and Nuwara Eliya.

His remain will be taken to Norwood via Hatton on Sunday 31st May for the final rites.

Thondaman, the Cabinet Minister of Livestock and Rural Community Development had passed away yesterday after suffering from a sudden heart attack. (Colombo Gazette)