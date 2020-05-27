Suspect arrested over incident involving black leopard

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A suspect has been arrested over allegations he placed the snare in which a rare black leopard was caught and injured yesterday.

The leopard was injured just above its right leg after getting trapped in the snare in the Lakshapana Estate in Nallathanniya, Hatton last morning.

The Wildlife officer for the Nallathanniya Department of Wildlife Conservation Prabash Karunatileke told the Colombo Gazette that the arrested suspect has been identified as a 56 year-old resident of the Valamalai area in the Lakshapana Estate.

The suspect is to be produced before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court today, following which an inquiry will be conducted into the incident, Karunatileke said.

He added that the rare black leopard which sustained a minor injury is currently recuperating at the Randenigala Veterinary Hospital and will be released into the wild after complete recovery. (Colombo Gazette)